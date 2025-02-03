The University of Jammu has started the reopened the registration window of the State Eligibility Test (JKSET/LASET) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jujkset.in till February 9, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 600.

The exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025. Earlier, the exam scheduled for October 20, 2024, was postponed for citing ‘Kashmir Marathon-2024’ in Srinagar and Karva Chauth (popular Indian Festival/Fast) falling on the same date and other reasons.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for JKSET/LASET 2024

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link Pay the fee and register yourself Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application form.