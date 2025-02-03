The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is accepting the objections for the provisional answer key of the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 (UGC NET December 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in . A fee of Rs Rs 200 per objection is applicable.

The computer-based test was conducted from January 3 to 27 for 85 subjects. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

How to raise the objections

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 objection window link Key in your login details and submit Raise the objections Pay the objection fees

Direct link to raise objections for the UGC NET answer key.