The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 . As per the notification, the computer-based exam will be conducted on February 28 and March 3 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam will be held on March 3 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The exam will be held for 180 minutes. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The exam city slip and admit card will be released at csirnet.nta.ac.in separately.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET Dec 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.