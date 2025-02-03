IOCL recruitment 2025: Apply for 246 Jr Operator, Jr Attendant and other posts till Feb 23
Candidates can fill out their forms on the official website iocl.com till February 23, 2025.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Experienced Personnel in Non-Executive category and Special Recruitment Drive [SRD] for Persons with Benchmark Disability [PwBD] in Non-Executive category (Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/HO/REC/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com till February 23, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. Candidates can check their eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
All applicants are required to pay a non refundable application fee of Rs 300, whereas SC, ST, PWBD, Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.
Steps to fill Non-Executive posts’ 2025 form
Visit the official website iocl.com
On the homepage, go to the careers – Click here for Latest Job Opening
Click on the Non-Executive posts’ application link
Register and apply for the posts
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Non-Executive posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.