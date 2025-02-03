The Council of Architecture has commenced the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2025 or NATA 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nata.in .

NATA 2025 will commence on March 1 and conclude in June 2025. The paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) and consist of two parts: Paper A (80 marks) and Paper B (120 marks). Candidates can check the exam details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s NATA 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Categories Fee (Rs) per test General/ OBC (N-CL) Rs 1750 SC/ST/EWS/ PwD Rs 1250 Transgender Rs 1000 Outside India (in ₹) Rs 15000

Steps to apply for NATA 2025

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on the NATA 2025 registration link Register and apply for the exam Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NATA 2025.