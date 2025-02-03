The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results of the Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Transport Department, Assam (Advt. No. 08/ 2024) today, January 3. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interviews were conducted from January 27 to 30, 2025. The Commission notified 18 MVI vacancies.

Steps to download the APSC MVI result 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates tab Click on the MVI result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the Commission notified 650 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Eligible candidates can fill their forms at apsc.nic.in from February 5 to March 4, 2025.

