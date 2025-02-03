Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Group 'C' recruitment notification for various posts, including Assistant Agriculture Officer, Livestock Extension Officer/Forest Inspector, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from February 6 to 28, 2025.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on April 20, 2025. The Commission notified 241 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Group C notification 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ State’s OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD category candidates. The Orphan candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.