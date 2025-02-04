The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited ( RVUNL ) has started the online application for the posts of Junior Engineer-I, Junior Chemist and Technician-III (ITI)/ Operator-III (ITI)/ Plant Attendant-III (ITI). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in till Feb 20, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 487 posts — Junior Engineer –266, Junior Chemist –05; Technician-III (ITI) –216.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the new recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill out the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply.