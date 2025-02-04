The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam ( AISSEE ) 2025. The examination will be held on April 5, 2025. Class VI and IX exams will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

About AISSEE

AISSEE-2025 for the Academic Year 2025-26, covers admission to Classes VI and IX of Sainik Schools and Class VI for all New Sainik Schools and Class IX of approved 17 New Sainik Schools, which commenced their Academic Session from 2022-23.

How to download the admit card