The Council of Architecture has started the online application for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website nata.in.

The examination will begin from March 1, 2025 and end in June 2025.

Application fee

Candidates from General/ OBC (N-CL) categories have to pay application fee of Rs 1750, SC/ST/EWS/ PwD candidates have to pay Rs 1250 as the application fee, Transgender candidates have to pay Rs 1000 and candidates outside the India have to pay Rs 15,000 as the application fees.

Eligibilty Criteria

Candidates fulfilling the below criteria prescribed by the Council can appear for NATA 2025

Passed or appearing in 10+1 Examination with PCM Subjects

Passed or appearing in 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects

Passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as subjects

About NATA

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is conducted to test the ability of the candidates for the admission in the Bachelor of Architecture courses in India.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on the application link Key in the required details Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply.