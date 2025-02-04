The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the written exam results for the recruitment of Personal Assistants, stenographers, and other posts. Eligible candidates can check the written exam result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 257 vacancies. Candidates qualified for the written exam will appear for the Stenographer and typing test.

How to check the result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Check the written exam result Save it and download the result

Direct link to download the written exam result.