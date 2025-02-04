The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has extended the online application for various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No: 07/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rrbapply.gov.in till February 16, 2025. Candidates can make corrections in their application form from February 19, 2025, to February 28, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1036 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 500 is applicable. Candidates from PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the posts