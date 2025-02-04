The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results of the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 191 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main exam likely to be conducted in April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Steps to download JEO/ JA result 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.