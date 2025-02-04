Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the exam schedule of the TG ICET 2025, TG EAPCET 2025, and TG PGECET 2025. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website tgche.ac.in .

As per the notification, TG ICET notification will be released on March 6, 2025. The registration window will open from March 10 to May 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted on June 8 and 9 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. TG PGECET registration window will open from March 17 to May 19, 2025. The entrance exam will be held from June 16 to 19, 2025.

TG EAPCET notification will be released on February 20 and the registration window will open from February 25 to April 4, 2025. The exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held on April 29 and 30, 2025. The Engineering exam will be conducted from May 2 to 5, 2025.

