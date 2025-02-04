The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released the TET cum Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 20, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025.

“Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular Answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of Rs. 500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount was paid,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Assam TET answer key 2024

Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TET answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

