The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 6, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

Here’s the official notification.

The Paper 1 exam for BE/Btech was held on January 28, and 29 and Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) was conducted on January 30, 2025. The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

Steps to download JEE Main answer key 2025

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main 2025 Session 1 answer key 2025.