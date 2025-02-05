SSC CHSLE recruitment: Option-cum-preference form begins, check details here
Candidates can submit the submission of option-cum-preference for the CHSLE at ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the option-cum-preference for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (CHSLE-2024). Eligible candidates can submit their option-cum-preference form through the official website ssc.gov.in till February 8, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.
How to fill out the option-cum-preference form
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the 'CANDIDATE LOGIN'
- Key in the details and login
- Fill the form and submit it
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill the option-cum-preference form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.