The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has started the option-cum-preference for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (CHSLE-2024). Eligible candidates can submit their option-cum-preference form through the official website ssc.gov.in till February 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

How to fill out the option-cum-preference form

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' Key in the details and login Fill the form and submit it Take a print out for future reference

