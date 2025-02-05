The Supreme Court Of India ( SCI ) has started the online applications for the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) posts. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website sci.gov.in till March 8, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 241 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as of March 3, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. They should also have a minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English typing on the computer and possess knowledge of computer operation. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest information Click on the application link Key in the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.