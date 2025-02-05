The Indian Army will soon close the online application for the Short Service Commission (Tech) men 65th course (Oct 2025) and Short Service Commission (Tech) women 36th course (Oct 2025). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till February 5, 2025, at 3.00 pm.

Indian Army has invited applications from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. This recruitment drive aims to hire 381 posts — 350 posts for SSC(Tech)- 65 Men, 29 posts for SSC(Tech)-36 Women, and 2 posts for Widows of Defence Personnel only.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit

For SSC(Tech) 65 Men and SSCW(Tech) 36 Women- Candidates between the ages of 20 to 27 years as of 01 Oct 2025 can apply for the posts. (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1998 and 01 Oct 2005, both days inclusive).

Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- Candidates with age of maximum of 35 years of age as of 01 Oct 2025 can apply for the posts.

For more details related to the eligibility criteria and other details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘officers selection’ tab Click on the ‘Officers Entry Apply / Login’ Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application form.