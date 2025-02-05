The Airports Authority of India ( AAI ) has started online applications for the Senior Assistant (Official Language), Senior Assistant (Accounts), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and Junior Assistant (Fire Service). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website aai.aero till March 5, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 224 posts.

Age Limit

The upper age limit to apply for this post is 30 years as on March 5, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of the reserved categories.

Application fee

The application fee for the General, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 1000. Women candidates, SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen, and apprentices who have completed 01 year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from paying the application fees.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website aai.aero On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Key in the required details and submit the form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.