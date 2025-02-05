The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has started the online application for the recruitment of Drivers in J&K Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website jkssb.nic.in till March 6, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23 Driver vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Driver posts 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Driver registration link Register and login to apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JKSSB Driver posts.