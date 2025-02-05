The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Analyst Drugs Main exam (Advt. No. 05-Exam/2024) and Homeopathic Pharmacist Main exam (Advt. No. 09-Exam/2024). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till February 10, 2025.

The Main exams for both posts were conducted on February 2, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 361 Junior Analyst Drugs posts, and 157 Homeopathic Pharmacist posts.

Direct link to Junior Analyst Drugs notification 2024.

Direct link to Homeopathic Pharmacist notification 2024.

Steps to download Mains answer key 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement Click on the Jr Analyst Drugs, Homeopathic Pharmacist Mains answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Junior Analyst Drugs Mains answer key 2024.

Direct link to Homeopathic Pharmacist Mains answer key 2024.

