OPSC ASCO admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam admit card for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The written exam will conducted on February 9 in two shifts: Paper I from 10.00 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The exam will be held in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack zones. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.
Steps to download ASCO admit card 2024
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ASCO admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ASCO admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.