The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam admit card for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written exam will conducted on February 9 in two shifts: Paper I from 10.00 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The exam will be held in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack zones. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.

Steps to download ASCO admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASCO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ASCO admit card 2024.