The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the various posts including Junior Radiotherapy Technician, Clinical Psychologist, Plumber, Film Operator and others. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, on three working days from February 10, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 10.02.2025, during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Steps to download answer key 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for various posts The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

