The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the admit card for the interview of the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the admit card and check the interview schedule through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The interview will begin on February 12, 2025, and end on March 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 102 posts.

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Download call letter’ tab Click on the interview call letter link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the preliminary exam, main exam, and personal interview.