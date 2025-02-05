JKPSC CCE marksheet 2023 released at jkpsc.nic.in; download link here
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination 2023 marksheet today, February 5. Eligible candidates can download their marks from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies.
Steps to download CCE marksheet 2023
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s New section
Click on the CCE marksheet 2023 link
Check and download the marksheet
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CCE marksheet 2023.
Meanwhile, the registrations for Lecturer posts are underway at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the posts till February 22, 2025. The recruitment aims to fill 19 vacancies.
Application Fee
Candidates from unreserved categories have to pay Rs 1200 as the application fee. Candidates from reserved categories have to pay Rs 700 as the application fee. The candidates from PHC categories are exempted from paying the application fee.
Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.