APSC JE recruitment 2025: Apply for 650 Junior Engineer posts till March 4, details here
Candidates can fill out their forms on the official website apsc.nic.in till March 4, 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in till March 4, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Junior Engineer posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering and Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognised by AICTE. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|SC/ST/BPL/PWBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to apply for Junior Engineer posts 2025
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the Junior Engineer registration link
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for JE posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.