The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in till March 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Junior Engineer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering and Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognised by AICTE. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PWBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for Junior Engineer posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the Junior Engineer registration link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE posts 2025.