The Assam Science and Technology University ( ASTU ) has started the online applications for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses ( Assam CEE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can fill out the through the official website astu.ac.in till February 27, 2025.

The admit card will be available from April 12, 2025, to April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1350.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Key in the required details Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.