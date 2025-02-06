The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the tentative schedule for conducting the preliminary Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2024 examination. The examination is tentatively scheduled for the first fortnight of May 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 381 posts — 365 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), 15 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Directorate of Odisha, Cuttack Fisheries, and 1 post of Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector.

