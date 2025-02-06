DGAFMS recruitment 2025: Application for 113 Group C posts closes soon, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org till February 6, 2025.
The Directorate General Armed Force Medical Services (DGAFMS) will close the online applications from eligible candidates for Group C Civil posts 2025 today, February 6, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/ till February 6, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2025
- Visit the official website dgafms24.onlineapplicationform.org/DGAFMS/