The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the final result for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Group-B) in Health & Ayush Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 16/2024). Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 805 AMO vacancies.

Steps to check the HPSC AMO final result

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the announcement tab Click on the result tab Check the final result Download the final result

Direct link to download the HPSC AMO final result.