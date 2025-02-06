The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the objection window for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 Session 1 . Eligible candidates can raise objections through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 6, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

Here’s the official notification.

The Paper 1 exam for BE/Btech was held on January 28, and 29, and Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) were conducted on January 30, 2025. The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to objection link Raise objections Pay the objection fees Save it and submit the objection form

Direct link to raise the objections.