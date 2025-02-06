CUET PG 2025 applications ends soon; apply now at exams.nta.ac.in
Candidates can now apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in till February 8, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon end the online application for the Common University Entrance Test for all Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in till February 8, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is February 9, 2025.
The applicants can make changes to their forms from February 10 to 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted between March 13 to 31, 2025. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the CUE PG 2025 information bulletin.
Application Fee for Indian candidates
|Category
|Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|General
|Rs 1400
|Rs 700
|OBC-NCL/GenEWS
|Rs 1200
|Rs 600
|SC/ ST/ Third Gender
|Rs 1100
|Rs 600
|PwBD
|Rs 1000
|Rs 600
Application Fee for candidates outside India
|Application Fee (for up to two Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|Rs 7000
|Rs 3500