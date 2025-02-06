The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the mains exam for recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download the scorecard through the official website ibps.in till February 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard

  1. Visit the official website ibps.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard link
  3. Key in your login details and submit
  4. Check and download the scorecard
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.