IBPS PO mains scorecard released at ibps.in; check details here
Candidates can check the scorecard through the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the mains exam for recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download the scorecard through the official website ibps.in till February 12, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.
Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the scorecard
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV scorecard.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.