The Allahabad High Court has declared the results of the Stage-I written examination for Stenographer Grade III, Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre), Driver Grade-IV & Group ‘D’ cadre posts 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Stage II, the schedule of which will be notified later. The exams were conducted on January 4 and 5, 2025. The Court notified a total of 3306 Group C and D vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group C, D result 2024

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Group C, D result 2024 link The results will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Driver Grade-IV result 2024.

Direct link to Group C (Clerical Cadre) result 2024.

Direct link to Group D Cadre result 2024.

Direct link to Stenographer English result 2024.

Direct link to Stenographer Hindi result 2024.

Direct link to Group C, D final answer key 2024.