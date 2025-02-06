The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the Air Force Common Admission Test ( AFCAT 01/2025 ) admit card tomorrow, February 7 (5.00 pm). Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in .

The online AFCAT examination will be conducted in two shifts on February 22 and 23, 2025. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. The registrations were invited from December 2 to 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2025

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference