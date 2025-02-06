The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon close the Civil Services Examination 2024 registrations. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website opsc.gov.in till February 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 265 vacancies.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

Steps to apply for OPSC Civil Services Exam 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Services Exam 2024.