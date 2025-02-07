NICL Assistant result released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in; check details here
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the provisional shortlist for recruitment of the Assistant (Class III). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.
How to check the NICL Assistant result
- Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
- On the homepage, go to the ‘RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III)’
- Click on the result link
- Download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the NICL Assistant result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.