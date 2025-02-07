The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers posts in the Information Technology & Information Security Department. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ippbonline.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 68 vacancies, of which 54 vacancies are for Assistant Manager IT posts, 1 for Manager IT – (Payment Systems), 2 for Manager -IT – (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud), 1 for Manager -IT – (Enterprise Data warehouse), 1 for Senior Manager -IT (Payment systems), 1 for Senior Manager -IT (Infrastructure, Network & Cloud), 1 for Senior Manager – IT (Vendor, outsourcing, Contract Management, procurement, SLA, Payments), and 7 for Cyber Security Expert.

Candidates can check the pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, go the recruitment tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.