The Delhi High Court has released the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2024 prelims model answer key. Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in till February 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies. The examination was held on February 2, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the public notice tab Click on the answer key link Download the answer key Take a print out for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

Exam Pattern

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce

Viva-Voce