The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon close the online application form to recruit Assistant Professor (College Education) - 2024 under Advt. No. 24/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov. in till February 10, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 575 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check vacancy details, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Asst. Professor posts 2024