The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The online AFCAT examination will be conducted in two shifts on February 22 and 23, 2025. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. The registrations were invited from December 2 to 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2025

  1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 admit card link
  3. Key in your login details and submit
  4. Check and download the admit card
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the IAF AFCAT admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.