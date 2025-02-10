The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The Paper 1 exam for BE/Btech was held on January 28, and 29, and Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) were conducted on January 30, 2025. The examination result will likely be declared by February 12, 2025.

Steps to download Session 1 final answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to final answer key.