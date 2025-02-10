The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the admit card for the Written Examination for various posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The examination will be held from February 13, 2025 to 20, 2025.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.