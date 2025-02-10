The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment of Junior Executive, Senior Engineer, Senior Manager, and other posts under Advt. No. HRRL/RECT/01/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.hrrl.in till February 16, 2025. Earlier, the application deadline was February 8, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 121 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Vacancy Details

Junior Executive – Chemical: 80

Engineer – Instrumentation: 03

Engineer – Electrical: 03

Officer – Information Systems: 01

Senior Engineer - Process (Refinery): 11

Senior Manager - Process (Refinery): 04

Senior Manager - Process (Offsite and Planning): 03

Senior Manager - Technical Planning (Refinery & Petrochemical): 01

Senior Manager - Process Safety & Encon: 01

Senior Manager - Quality Control (Refinery / Petrochemical): 01

Senior Manager – Mechanical: 08

Senior Manager – Instrumentation: 03

Senior Manager – Fire & Safety: 02

Application Fee

The UR, OBCNCL and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1180, whereas SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for HRRL posts 2025

Visit the official website hrrl.in On the homepage, go to Careers — Current Openings Click on the application link under Current Openings: Advt No.HRRL/RECT/01/2025 Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

