The Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Short Service Commission Officers for various entries - January 2026 (ST 26) course. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till February 25, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 250 vacancies of SSC Officer posts. For more details related to the application process, the candidates should check the detailed official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SSC Officer posts 2026

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to news section Click on the registration link under “Application window for SSC Entry Jan 2026 (ST 26) course live from 08 Feb to 25 Feb 2025.” Register and proceed with the application process Fill the application form and submit Download the application form and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply.