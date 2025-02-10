The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is likely to announce the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 (UGC NET December 2024). Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The computer-based test was conducted from January 3 to 27 for 85 subjects. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 result

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.