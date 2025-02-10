CUET PG 2025 correction window opens at exams.nta.ac.in; details here
Candidates can make corrections to their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till February 12, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test 2025 for admissions to all Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG 2025). Applicants can make changes to their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till February 12, 2025.
The exam will be conducted between March 13 to 31, 2025. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check more details
“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 12 February 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.).Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to CUET PG form 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
Click on the CUET PG 2025 form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the form and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CUET PG 2025 form correction.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.