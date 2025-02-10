Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE 2023) today, February 10. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at jsscjharkhand02@gmail.com from February 11 to 20, 2025. The exam was conducted on September 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 455 vacancies. The registration window for the exam was open from July 3 to August 3, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JMLCCE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JMLCCE answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JMLCCE 2023 answer key.