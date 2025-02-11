IBPS SO interview call letter released at ibps.in; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the interview call letter through the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Eligible candidates can download the interview call letter through the official website ibps.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.
How to download the interview call letter
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, go to the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the interview call letter.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.