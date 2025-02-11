The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the interview call letter for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Eligible candidates can download the interview call letter through the official website ibps.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

How to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the interview call letter.